What to Watch on Tuesday: Long live the (Oliver) Queen — Arrow takes aim at its final season

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Arrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

“There have been no easy days this year,” says Arrow star Stephen Amell of the final season. “As difficult as it’s been for Oliver emotionally, I feel like it’s been the same for me.” In season 8, Oliver is touring the world on a mission to stop the destruction of the multiverse. Along the way, he’ll cross paths with many familiar faces and special locations from the show’s past. “The writers have done a really good job of giving relationships on the show closure, a really good job,” says Amell. “To that end, they’ve given the closure to the fans, I think, and they’ve given the closure to the characters, my character in particular, just because it’s very much singularly his journey this year, even though there are people along for the ride.” —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Episode 4 of season 4 sees Kate and Toby lay the groundwork for Jack’s future pop-star status by taking their child to music class, while Kevin is desperately trying to get Uncle Nicky on track. Meanwhile, the exacting Carol (the Emmy-nominated Phylicia Rashad) returns as her daughter Beth opens her dance studio, and she surely finds no problem with whatever Beth and Randall are doing. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Treadstone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Series Debut

The world of Jason Bourne is coming to the small screen and there’s no lack of action-packed mayhem to satiate fans of the original films. There’s no Matt Damon, but instead, the series is jam-packed with new sleeper agents who wake up ready to resume their deadly missions. The cast includes both new faces and many you’ll recognize: Brian J. Smith, Jeremy Irvine, Han Hyo-Joo, Michelle Forbes, and Tracy Ifeachor. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on digital platforms

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw may not have any Torettos or O’Conners, but this spin-off still boasts plenty of Fast DNA — including Dwayne Johnson–Jason Statham trash-talk, platitudes about the importance of family, and as many car chases and explosions as you can squeeze into 136 minutes. “[We wanted] to approach it with a tremendous amount of respect and also come into the process with some guts in terms of wanting to create our own flavor, our own style, our own identity,” Johnson told EW earlier this year. “But to still have the quality of a Fast & Furious movie.” —Devan Coggan

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice (Battles Part 2) — NBC

The Conners — ABC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Resident — Fox



9 p.m.

The Purge (season premiere) — USA

Counting On (season premiere) — TLC

Empire — Fox

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo



10 p.m.

Emergence — ABC

Mayans M.C. — FX

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Streaming

The Cat Rescuers (documentary) — Digital platforms

*times are ET and subject to change