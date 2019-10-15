Vampire Diaries stars release hilarious video responding to reports they 'despise' each other

It’s always gonna be Stefan … who throws Elena in a pool?

Former Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley released a hilarious video on Dobrev’s Instagram, which shows the actors addressing some recent press about the two of them. Back in June, Dobrev was on the Directionally Challenged Podcast, hosted by former Vampire Diaries stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell, where she opened up about butting heads with Wesley at the show’s start. “Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” Dobrev said. “I respected Paul Wesley; I didn’t like Paul Wesley. I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.”

Dobrev went on to explain that “We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine, but of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most [now]. We’re probably the closest. Like, we hang out a lot and we’re really good friends and I love his wife. It’s so funny how much has changed because I never thought that he would be one of my best friends.”

“When you work with anyone or are spending a lot of time with anyone,” she continued, “little things are going to annoy you about them. It’s like a relationship; we were basically married.”

And yet, many outlets ran with the angle that the two “despised” each other on set. So, in response, Dobrev recently posted a video that shows Wesley jokingly throw her in a pool over her comments. Dobrev followed the video with a happy photo of the pair smiling, with the caption reading, “I ‘despise’ you.”

