The West Wing is walking and talking its way from Netflix to HBO Max

Will Netflix have any “comfort food” binging left after the streaming wars shake out? After losing 30 Rock, The Office, Friends, and Parks and Recreation, yet another series with mass appeal, The West Wing, is leaving the platform to find a new digital home.

Aaron Sorkin‘s Emmy-winning political drama, which ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, will arrive on HBO Max when the streaming service launches in spring 2020, EW has learned. This news comes after the platform acquired all episodes of Friends and The Big Bang Theory for its launch.

Featuring Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Rob Lowe, and Joshua Malina, The West Wing told of the lives of White House staffers working under President Jed Bartlet (Sheen). The cast reunited in 2016 at ATX Festival to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series finale, and in 2018 for both a PSA on voting rights and a reading of All the President’s Men.

Deadline, which first reported the news, quotes WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt as saying, “We know people come to these platforms for different reasons. Acquisitions are a great driver; we are looking at acquiring shows and mining our library, there’s thousands of titles in those libraries.”

In the age of reboots and revivals, Sorkin and his cast are constantly asked about the likelihood of a reimagining or continuation for The West Wing. Last year, the writer said redoing it now pegged to the rise of President Donald Trump “would look like dead air.”

