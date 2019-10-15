Fall TV The Conners type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

Spoiler alert! Don’t read unless you’ve watched Tuesday’s episode of The Conners.

Well, Darlene, you have your answer! In tonight’s episode of The Conners, a decision was made as to whether Darlene (Sara Gilbert) should end up with David (Johnny Galecki), her high school sweetheart who is the father of her children, or Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), her hunky and decisive boss. And the answer is: neither!

Unaware of each other’s existence, David and Ben finally come face-to-face with one another when they answer Darlene’s desperate text to come help her with a flat tire. That’s when Darlene decides she should break up with David — but he actually dumps her first. Gulp! That means the coast is clear for a very public relationship with Ben, right?

Nope. Ben also breaks up with Darlene because she lied to him. She gets to keep her job, but everything must say on a professional level.

Ain’t that a kick in the head!

“I think it’s like in life,” Gilbert tells EW. “If you don’t choose or if you choose too many things, it’s sort of like karma comes and bites you on the ass. No one can keep going like that forever. I think even for Darlene’s sanity, she couldn’t continue on with these big secrets going both ways.”

So wait, that’s it? No more hibity-dibity with not one but both dreamboats? “I will say they’re probably not both gone forever, but I can’t say who you’ll see or will not see,” says Gilbert. “I guess I don’t want to spoil anything for anybody.”

That said, Gilbert was surprised at how much fans actually dug Ben more than David, who’s been a part of the Conners household for years. “I hear a lot of mixed things coming in,” Gilbert tells EW. “I think people have gotten really attached to the new stories. Ben gives Darlene a run for her money in terms of being strong and standing up to her. People like seeing Darlene in that position.”

Image zoom

So what about David, a.k.a. the great Galecki? Is he gone for good? “We always want him to do more, and so there’s always an open door,” assures Gilbert, adding that she doesn’t want to pressure the newly out-of-work Big Bang Theory alum to work more at The Conners. “I want Johnny to be able to choose his path because he’s been committed for so long to a show. So, I support him in whatever creative decisions he wants to make.”

In the meantime, expect a very sad Sara around the Conners household. “She’s not going to be happy. She’s going to want to try to fix her life,” admits Gilbert. “So, we’ll see some of the fighting spirit come out.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: