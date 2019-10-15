Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s wedding was one to remember. Not only did he marry his longtime love, Hilarie Burton, but he also walked away with a new tattoo. After the ceremony, Morgan revealed that he and his Supernatural sons Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki got matching tattoos. And at a recent Supernatural fan convention in Toronto, Ackles shared the story behind the tattoo. “It’s what happens when you go to your father’s wedding,” Ackles jokes during a panel with Padalecki before adding, “Jeff and Hilarie, they’re a pretty cool couple and it didn’t surprise me that they would have something like that at their wedding reception. So there was a tattoo artist in the corner. He had a little menu of about maybe 20 small designs.”

Ackles recalls that there was a heart on the menu, along with an arrow, a candle, a bat, and more. “I think he probably thought he was maybe going to do about 10 or 12 people that night,” Ackles says of the tattoo artist. “He ended up doing I think close to 50.”

When a bunch of people started getting tattoos, Ackles went to take a look at the book. “I was standing there and Jeff comes up, he’s like, ‘Dude, are going to get one?'” Ackles says. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe.’ I was like, ‘The crown’s kind of cool.’ I didn’t know it was a Basquiat crown. I was thinking like, ‘Oh I was king of Mardi Gras this year, maybe I’ll get the crown,'” Ackles says with a laugh. “[Jeff’s] like, ‘I’m gonna get that crown.’ I was like, ‘Oh, no way, that was actually the one I was looking at.'”

Turns out, the crown was the only item Morgan had requested be on the menu. “He’s like, ‘Dude, just get it too,'” Ackles remembers. “Around that time, Jared walks up. He’s like, ‘You guys getting one?’ I was like, ‘Yeah we might do the crown.’ He’s like, ‘Well me too, I’m in!'”

Ackles says they now call themselves the three kings, but the crown also has another meaning. “It’s actually a ‘W’ for Winchester,” he says, with Padalecki adding, “There are a lot of different cool meanings that just made sense. It was time.”

You can watch them both recount the story in the video below:

