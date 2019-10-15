Here are all the new Christmas movies and TV shows coming to Netflix

Netflix is bringing new meaning to ‘Netflix and chill” this holiday season.

The streaming service is unloading an avalanche of Christmas programming in the coming months, including six new Yuletide movies. The movie season kicks off Nov. 1 with Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis embarking on an African safari in Holiday in the Wild, and runs through Dec. 5 with the third Christmas Prince movie: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The spirit of Santa is making its way into myriad series as well, including the second seasons of Nailed It! Holiday! and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays as well as Merry Christmas Whatever, which features Dennis Quaid playing a dad meeting his daughter’s musician boyfriend. Children’s specials? Yep, they’re in the stocking, too. Here’s your rundown.

Image zoom Cos Aelenei/Netflix; Brooke Palmer/Netflix; Adam Rose/Netflix

MOVIES

Holiday in the Wild (Nov. 1)

Stars: Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis

Official logline: “To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.”

Let it Snow (Nov. 8)

Stars: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, Joan Cusack

Official logline: “When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”

Klaus (Nov. 15)

Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, Norm Macdonald

Official logline: “When Jesper (Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Jones), and discovers Klaus (Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”

The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21)

Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, Jean-Michel Le Gal

Official logline: “After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.”

Holiday Rush (Nov. 28)

Stars: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love

Official logline: “Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.”

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5)

Stars: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Momo Yeung

Official logline: “It’s Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (McIver) and King Richard (Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child’s arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.

SERIES

• The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 2 (Nov. 8)

• Nailed It! Holiday!, season 2 (Nov. 22)

• Merry Happy Whatever (Nov. 28)

Stars: Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho, Ashley Tisdale, Garcelle Beauvais, Tyler Ritter

Official logline: “Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Morin), Don’s belief that “there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way” is put to the test.”

• Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29)

• Magic for Humans (Dec. 6), holiday episode

• Lost In Space, season 2 (Dec. 24), set on Christmas Day.

FAMILY

• Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26)

• True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26)

• Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Dec. 2), holiday episode

• Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 6)

• Alexa & Katie (Dec. 30), holiday episode

