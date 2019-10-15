NBC moves Sunnyside to digital, sets premiere of Will & Grace final season in its place

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC; Colleen Hayes/NBC

“Comedy starts here” at NBC, and sometimes ends up on NBC.com.

The network has taken the freshman comedy Sunnyside off its linear schedule, replacing it with the 11th and final season of Will & Grace, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 24.

NBC is moving the remaining seven episodes of the Kal Penn-starring series to its digital platforms, including the NBC App and NBC.com. The rest of the season will also get a newly ordered episode, bumping the original order from 10 to 11.

Penn stars in the comedy show, produced by the likes of The Good Place creator Michael Schur, as a disgraced New York City councilman who finds his purpose in helping immigrants become citizens.

Sunnyside debuted in September as the lowest-rated new show among the big four broadcast networks, and it seems NBC is banking on the series’ digital appeal. In the announcement, the network said Sunnyside was its most social broadcast comedy in two years, and that the series has seen significant increases in digital and linear delayed viewing.

Also starring in the series are Joel Kim Booster, Diana Maria Riva, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte.

On Tuesday, Will & Grace released a video with teasers for the farewell season, including Grace’s (Debra Messing) pregnancy plotline.

