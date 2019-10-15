Watch Kelly Clarkson cover a pared-down version of Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball

Kelly Clarkson crushes it in the latest edition of her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer turned talk show host sang a cover of Miley Cyrus‘ hit 2013 single “Wrecking Ball” on her show on Tuesday. And although her acoustic and pared-down performance didn’t feature Clarkson swinging in from any construction site equipment, it was still every bit as powerful as the original. Watch Clarkson’s rendition of the ballad in the video above.

The performance joins what is already quite a prolific musical library on the show that includes covers of hits from Katy Perry, One Direction, Eve, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Joan Jett, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, and Lady Gaga.

Elsewhere in the show, Clarkson was joined by The Politician star and Broadway mainstay Ben Platt, as the two sang an original arrangement of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Check out the emotional duet between the two below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication (click here for stations and times).

Related content: