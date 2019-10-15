Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram, shares cute photo of Friends cast

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Welcome to Instagram, Jen!

Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a snapshot of a recent dinner with Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” the Morning Show actress captioned the photo, adding, “HI INSTAGRAM.”

At time of publication, Aniston had already amassed over 100 thousand followers and had followed her Friends costars (excluding Perry, who isn’t on the social media platform) and ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Nicole Kidman and Leonardo DiCaprio, among other big names. The actress’ friend and Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon also made Aniston feel at home, commenting, “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!”

Aniston isn’t the first of the Friends gang to share pics of the cast reuniting. Cox recently posted a photo from the same dinner party as well as matching Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer in posting a snap to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

