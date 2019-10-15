Grey’s Anatomy‘s fans are nothing if not loyal — and they have the wicked ability to remember everything.
Out of protest that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) remains unemployed over allegations of insurance fraud, viewers have turned to Twitter to express their outrage over the hypocrisy of it all. Specifically, how Bailey (Chandra Wilson) committed insurance fraud back in the day and, hey, she didn’t lose her job, y’all!
That tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Pompeo, who responded, “I love when fans remember stuff I don’t!!!”
Oh, Ellen — you probably shouldn’t have said that! That invited a whole bunch of whattabouts from fans who are quite protective of their precious Meredith, prompting one fan to quip, “the fans remember the show and story lines better than most of the writers sometimes.” There were more than a few times that Miranda, if not other Grey Sloan employees, straight up bent the rules and they didn’t have to pick up trash along the freeway.
It’s now pretty commonplace for the top docs to get the ol’ heave ho at Grey Sloan. Meredith, in particular, has been booted before — first in season 8, after attempting to impact the outcome of an Alzheimer’s clinical trial, and in season 13 when she told Bailey that new doc Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk) left a bad taste in her mouth. But the title character always came back to work, just like she’s expected to this season. At least, we hope.
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Related content:
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Alex Landi on breaking Asian stereotypes as a stripper on ‘Insatiable’
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ recap, Season 16 Episode 2
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jaicy Eliot on her character’s Meredith crush
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Rating
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments