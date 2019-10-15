Fall TV Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Grey’s Anatomy‘s fans are nothing if not loyal — and they have the wicked ability to remember everything.

Out of protest that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) remains unemployed over allegations of insurance fraud, viewers have turned to Twitter to express their outrage over the hypocrisy of it all. Specifically, how Bailey (Chandra Wilson) committed insurance fraud back in the day and, hey, she didn’t lose her job, y’all!

That tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Pompeo, who responded, “I love when fans remember stuff I don’t!!!”

I love when the fans remember stuff I don’t!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️ https://t.co/wy9zxcYdZz — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) October 15, 2019

Oh, Ellen — you probably shouldn’t have said that! That invited a whole bunch of whattabouts from fans who are quite protective of their precious Meredith, prompting one fan to quip, “the fans remember the show and story lines better than most of the writers sometimes.” There were more than a few times that Miranda, if not other Grey Sloan employees, straight up bent the rules and they didn’t have to pick up trash along the freeway.

Yes!! This is what we’ve been talking about all summer! And Alex stabbed that patient to make it seem like an emergency surgery so his insurance would pay for it. — Macy (@Macy08625628) October 15, 2019

ALSO Bailey gave a patient inactivated HIV without the parents consent to save the child. Bailey was always the “doing the right thing despite the consequences” type of person, because she knew the system was broken. So what changed? — Gray 🌪 (@_Grayx) October 15, 2019

Oh yes she did! And, didn’t Bailey cover for Dr. Weber when he was drinking on the job, yet she was absolutely unforgiving to Meredith when she helped Adele get into the Alzheimer’s clinical trial! — Dawn Maniglia (@dmprpro) October 15, 2019

In the episode with the 6 kidneys transplant ..Didn't Bailey talked to the woman whom was been cheated on even though she wasn't supposed to get involve?? @shondarhimes I've got questions. Why does she treat Meredith like crap?? Is it jealousy?? WTH?? — 🍇Hollybeta🍇🤪😜 (@MirianThompson) October 15, 2019

The fans remember the show and storylines better than most of the writers sometimes 😜 — a [canadian] stella mccartney ♡ (@swiftxgreys) October 15, 2019

It’s now pretty commonplace for the top docs to get the ol’ heave ho at Grey Sloan. Meredith, in particular, has been booted before — first in season 8, after attempting to impact the outcome of an Alzheimer’s clinical trial, and in season 13 when she told Bailey that new doc Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk) left a bad taste in her mouth. But the title character always came back to work, just like she’s expected to this season. At least, we hope.

