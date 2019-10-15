Grease TV musical spin-off Rydell High ordered at HBO Max

Grease type Movie Genre Musical

HBO Max is hopelessly devoted to bringing us new reboots, revivals, and spin-offs. The latest comes direct from the world of hand jives, baby.

On Tuesday, WarnerMedia revealed the first look at this new offering: a poster, featuring a Pink Lady, for Grease: Rydell High, a musical TV series spin-off to the 1978 John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John movie classic.

The spin-off will be “set in and around the world of Rydell High,” the high school where Sandy (Newton-John) reunited with Danny (Travolta) after a romantic string of “Summer Nights.”

According to a description of the show, Rydell High “reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.”

“This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock’n’roll musical,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy, and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs. You’re the One That I Want!”

In April, it was reported that the Grease cinematic universe would be expanding with a prequel movie Summer Loving in development at Paramount Players for the big screen.

Rydell High now joins the previously announced HBO Max lineup, which includes a Gossip Girl reboot, The Boondocks reboot, a Practical Magic prequel, an animated Gremlins prequel, and a sequel series to the Dune novel.

