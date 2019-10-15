Watch Charlize Theron decide if she would date Lenny Kravitz in front of his ex Nicole Kidman

What started as a fun game of the Bombshell cast trying to find a famous man for actress Charlize Theron to date ended with a bombshell being dropped on talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Theron’s costars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie were having fun giving advice to Theron as she decided between Drake and The Weeknd (who Robbie says is “really nice”), or Michael B. Jordan and Harry Styles (who Kidman bets “likes older women”).

Unwittingly though, the next option DeGeneres cued up was musician Lenny Kravitz next to Michael B. Jordan … with Theron seated right next Kravitz’s ex-fiancé Nicole Kidman.

DeGeneres’ jaw dropped once Theron filled her in about the connection, and Kidman squirmed a bit until finally settling down and telling Theron, “I love Lenny. I so recommend him. He’s lovely.”

It would not be the first time Kidman’s connection to the “American Woman” singer had been an elephant in the room. In a The EDIT profile promoting Big Little Lies, Kidman shared her previous connection to that cast: “Well, I knew Zoe [Kravitz] because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!” It was the first time she spoke of Kravitz as her fiancé rather than boyfriend.

Theron, too, has had her own share of relationship news following her, and when DeGeneres replaced Kravitz’s picture with Brad Pitt‘s, an actor Theron has recently been linked to, she joked with Kidman that it’s “an entire relationship that I didn’t even know about.”

Watch the video above for the hilariously awkward game.

