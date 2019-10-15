For anyone upset that they wouldn’t be able to access Apple’s highly-anticipated streaming service, Apple TV+, next month because they don’t own an Apple TV, we have some good news for you: As of today, you’ll officially be able to access the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, on Roku devices.

At the moment, Roku is the third streaming player that carries the app — it’s been exclusive to Apple devices and select smart Samsung TVs up until now. The Apple TV app will be available on 14 of Roku’s current devices, including the Roku TV, Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Premier, Roku Ultra, and more. The streaming platform has a page dedicated to how to use the Apple TV app on your device, and whether of not your model is compatible.

If you don’t already own an Apple TV or Apple device, you’ll be happy to find that many of Roku’s devices are considerably cheaper, depending on which you have your eye on. For example, the Roku Express is just $27, compared to the Apple TV, which retails between $149 to $199 depending on the model. Plus, Roku devices have thousands of rave reviews — the Roku Express alone has over 8,000 five-star ratings, plus it’s the number three best-selling electronic on the retail giant (behind the ever-popular Fire TV Stick).

Roku’s other devices range from $40 to $90, and some Roku smart TVs are even under $200, like this best-selling TCL TV that retails for just $128.

You’ll be able to stream Apple TV+ (which costs $4.99 a month) on your Roku device starting November 1, when the streaming service launches. Tons of exclusive, star-studded shows will be available to watch, including projects by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Below, shop more Roku devices under $100 on Amazon, and get ready for tons of nights in this season.

