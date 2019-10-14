What to Watch on Monday: It's Disney night on Dancing With the Stars

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Ariel’s dream was to “see ’em dancin'” — and she’ll be able to when Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ally Brook, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Sean Spicer entertain to the songs of Disney, including “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins, “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King, and “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. But before all of that, the stars and their pro dancer partners will venture into Disneyland for the show’s opening number and to find inspiration for their solo numbers.
Come for the stars, but stay for a dance-filled preview of Frozen II, as well as a special look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, coming soon to Disney+, and the live-action Lady and the Tramp. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Sean Spicer suggests the DWTS judges lack Christ in since-deleted tweet
- Dancing With the Stars recap: Leah Remini was a freakin’ hoot of a guest judge
- Christie Brinkley ‘totally shocked’ by Wendy Williams’ accusation that she faked DWTS injury
What ELSE to Watch
1:30 p.m.
The Casagrandes (series debut) — Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
9-1-1 — Fox
The Voice (Blind Auditions Part 7, Battles Part 1) — NBC
9 p.m.
Black Lightning — The CW
The Terror: Infamy (season finale) — AMC
These Woods Are Haunted (season premiere) — Travel Channel
Prodigal Son — Fox
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Halloween Cake-Off (season finale) — Food Network
Bluff City Law — NBC
Streaming
Letterkenny (season premiere) — Hulu
The Promised Life (series debut) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments