What to Watch on Monday: It's Disney night on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Ariel’s dream was to “see ’em dancin'” — and she’ll be able to when Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ally Brook, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Sean Spicer entertain to the songs of Disney, including “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins, “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King, and “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. But before all of that, the stars and their pro dancer partners will venture into Disneyland for the show’s opening number and to find inspiration for their solo numbers.

Come for the stars, but stay for a dance-filled preview of Frozen II, as well as a special look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, coming soon to Disney+, and the live-action Lady and the Tramp. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

1:30 p.m.

The Casagrandes (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice (Blind Auditions Part 7, Battles Part 1) — NBC



9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

The Terror: Infamy (season finale) — AMC

These Woods Are Haunted (season premiere) — Travel Channel

Prodigal Son — Fox



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Halloween Cake-Off (season finale) — Food Network

Bluff City Law — NBC

Streaming

Letterkenny (season premiere) — Hulu

The Promised Life (series debut) — Acorn TV

