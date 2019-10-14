The Little Mermaid Live! type TV Show Network ABC Genre Musical

Flipping your fins, you don’t get too far…unless of course you’re playing Ariel in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

A new promo showcases Disney star Auli’i Cravalho in character as Ariel while rehearsing for the live extravaganza that is going to feature footage from the animated film, blended with live musical numbers. Cravalho twirls through the air wearing a tail in a clip showcasing just a hint of some of the Disney magic in store.

“You’ll see the characters pop out and come to life,” explains John Stamos, who will be portraying the crab-loving Chef Louis. “It’s like putting a cherry on top of what you love already.”

As Cravalho says, “The Little Mermaid Live! is truly a unique experience.” The new promo, which dropped Monday night, features Cravalho becoming part of our world and showcases plenty of footage of the all-star cast in the recording studio, rehearsing complicated choreography, and blocking on the soundstage.

While a previous promo introduced us to many of the cast in character for the first time, this is the first footage that’s given us a hint of what we can expect from the live broadcast. It’s a new twist on the live musical and more akin to Disney’s live orchestral productions at the Hollywood Bowl where the original animated film plays, but live-action breakouts allow the musical numbers to come to life in front of the audience’s eyes.

Watch the clip above for more and prepare to go under the sea when The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

