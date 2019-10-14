Sarah Silverman lands late-night series pilot, stand-up comedy special at HBO

Sarah Silverman is headed back to HBO.

The premium subscription network announced Monday it has ordered a new stand-up comedy special and a late-night series pilot from the comedian and actress, who previously won an Emmy for her 2013 HBO comedy special We Are Miracles.

In a press statement, Silverman — who debuted her last stand-up special, A Speck of Dust, on Netflix in 2017 — said the new late-night pilot’s format will se her “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls” across the currently untitled project, which she will executive-produce with Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi.

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” the 48-year-old added. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean, look at my face, I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman recently fronted 21 episodes of the short-lived Hulu talk show I Love You, America, which garnered critical adoration (and a pair of Emmy nods) before being canceled after two seasons. She is currently shooting opposite Jennifer Lopez in Universal’s upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me on top of adapting her best-selling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee into a musical that will premiere in 2020.

Premiere dates and titles for Silverman’s upcoming HBO projects have yet to be announced.

