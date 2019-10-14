RuPaul's Drag Race star Tatianna addresses arrest: 'I was scared'

Fan-favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queen (and star of Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video) Tatianna has addressed her recent arrest, saying she’s “fine” after the “dumb situation” at a nightclub over the weekend.

On Monday evening, the season 2 and All-Stars 2 alum — real name Joey Santolini — tweeted a link to a TMZ story about the Sunday night incident, outlining an alleged dispute between the 30-year-old drag superstar and an Atlanta nightclub employee after Tatianna allegedly entered the venue through a private door she wasn’t permitted to use.

According to the outlet, police were called after Tatianna followed the worker through an employees-only entrance after posing for a photo with him outside the club. TMZ claims she refused to leave peacefully after being asked, and was apparently escorted out in handcuffs.

“I wish [it] didn’t happen but s— happens and people make mistakes,” Tatianna tweeted alongside the story, promising fans that “there was no violence or ridiculousness.”

im fine! It was a dumb situation that I wish didn't happen but shit happens and people make mistakes. There was no violence or ridiculousness. I'm crying in the picture because I was scared and had never been in that position before. wish I would have just smiled. https://t.co/36Oxb0tsvn — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) October 14, 2019

Referencing a supposed mugshot included in the article, which shows the entertainer in tears while wearing a full face of makeup and a blonde wig, she added: “I’m crying in the picture because I was scared and had never been in that position before. Wish I would have just smiled.”

Several of Tatianna’s fellow Drag Race graduates also responded to her tweet in support of their sister, with All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel joking that Tatianna’s mugshot is “more beautiful than any of my 8×10’s” and season 8 finalist Kim Chi adding: “I was like ‘yep that sounds like [Tatianna]’ when I was reading what went down.”

Ok but why is your mugshot more beautiful than any of my 8×10’s ?!? — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) October 14, 2019

In addition to placing fourth (behind eventual winner Tyra Sanchez) on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s second season in 2010, Tatianna placed sixth on the franchise’s second All-Stars spinoff in 2016. She went on to play Ariana Grande (whom she also portrayed during the All-Stars 2 edition of Snatch Game) alongside several other Drag Race alums in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video in June. She also joined Swift on stage to accept an accolade for the visual at the 2019 MTV VMAs in August.

Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — the Emmy-wining property’s first British edition — is currently airing at 3:00 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Logo.

