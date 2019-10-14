Watch a patient come back from the dead in exclusive The Resident clip

Talk about a rude awakening.

In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Fox’s The Resident, above, everyone is discussing the merits of leaving candy out for kids on Halloween, when they’re served quite the spooky shock in the form of Devon’s (Manish Dayal) not-so-dead patient waking up inside his body bag.

According to the episode’s official logline, the incident will cause Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to question Devon’s judgment, while elsewhere in the episode a well-known white supremacist falls under the care of Cain (Morris Chestnut) and Nic (Emily VanCamp), causing the two to butt heads on how to move forward. Meanwhile, on their way to a medical convention, The Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) get stuck in a strange town, where they uncover new information about Red Rock Medical.

Now in its third season, The Resident also stars Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, and Glenn Morshower. The medical drama was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi.

The new episode, titled “Belief System,” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

