Watch Kelly Clarkson put a jazzy spin on the Weeknd's 'Can't Feel My Face'

Following last week where she did not one but two covers of songs with “blow your mind” in the title, Kelly Clarkson continues her run of songs about sensory overload with the Weeknd’s first No. 1 hit, “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Mixing it up this time around, the Kelly Clarkson Show host’s version of the song slows the beat down a little more and gives it a jazzier feel. Replacing the Weeknd’s chilly falsetto is the American Idol winner’s signature growl that gets the audience up on their feet dancing.

Interestingly enough, while “Can’t Feel My Face” is a song from an artist heavily influenced by hip hop and R&B, it’s written and produced by Max Martin, who’s behind some major hits by Clarkson, including “Since U Been Gone” and “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” that have much more of a rock sound.

Watch Clarkson’s latest cover above; The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication (click here for stations and times).

Related content: