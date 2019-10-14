Image zoom EVERETT COLLECTION

It’s a family affair for former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek on this week’s Dancing With the Stars.

Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, who played the parents of Van Der Beek’s character Dawson Leery, attended the dancing competition show Monday night to cheer on their former “son,” who is a contestant this season.

“And we are off to cheer on our favorite ‘son’ @vanderjames #dancingwiththestars and his beautiful partner @theemmaslater. They are going to slay their Paso Doble tonight!!!,” Humes wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and Shipp. She also encouraged all Dawson’s fans to vote for Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, before joking that she would be reminding everyone throughout the evening to continue voting.

This week’s edition of the popular dance show, which is currently in its 28th season, is an ode to Disney. In addition to Van Der Beek, contestants Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Ally Brook, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Sean Spicer entertained to the songs from the Mouse House, including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” from Mary Poppins; “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” from The Lion King; and “Under the Sea,” from The Little Mermaid.

During last week’s episode, Van Der Beek revealed that he and his wife, Kimberly Brook, are expecting their sixth child. The actor said they decided to share the news on the show after Brook suffered a number of miscarriages.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

