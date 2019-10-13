Kate McKinnon gives Rudy Giuliani his own law firm TV ad in cut 'SNL' sketch

Fall TV Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Saturday Night Live has a question for viewers facing serious legal trouble — do you want to make it worse?

“If so, call Giuliani and Associates. We want to make you our client and accomplice,” says Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani in a Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time this week.

McKinnon brought her now trademark Giuliani impression to a fake TV ad for Giuliani and Associates, in a style akin to ads for injury attorneys like Cellino & Barnes. She brought out Beck Bennett as Lev Parnas and host David Harbour as Igor Fruman, two individuals and associates of the real Giuliani who were arrested on Oct. 9 for their role in gathering information and financial interactions in relation to recent developments in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

They listed a string of services they could provide, including fraud, bribery, conspiracy, and treason. Just beware that if they take your case, they pledge, “you will go to jail” because as they say, “we may not have passed the bar, but we’ve definitely lowered it.”

The sketch also featured cast members Chloe Fineman and Alex Moffat as heavily Eastern European accented testimonials for Giuliani’s services, as well as Kenan Thompson as Yankees player Bernie Williams.

So, call Giuliana and Associates today. Because if you don’t, they’ll kill you.

Watch the clip above for more. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

