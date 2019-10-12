Chace Crawford praises HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, addresses cameo possibilities

Image zoom The CW

Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of the Manhattan’s Elite. Spotted: former Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford praising the upcoming reboot coming to HBO Max.

Everyone’s favorite bitchy blogger is returning for the new streaming service with a 10-episode order from the original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as executive producers with Josh Safran (Smash), who wrote and produced on the original series, showrunning the reboot. And Crawford, who played Nate Archibald on the original CW series and currently stars on Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, is excited to see what a Gossip Girl series looks like today.

“TV is going through such a time of change, they’re calling it the golden age and the streaming structure is so cool,” Crawford tells EW. “I honestly think the show was ahead of its time in a way. It came out before Instagram, right when camera phones were becoming a thing. The rise of Netflix gave our show a new life. There was a whole new generation of fans. I’ve noticed over the past six years that the same age demographic of girls still loves it which is cool.”

Not only is Gossip Girl more relevant than ever with the way social media has changed our lives, but Crawford believes that there’s more story to tell set in that world than what the original series could explore on a network.

“You can do more, especially at a place like HBO Max,” the actor says. “Look at a show like Euphoria — they’re redefining what a high school drama or what kids go through these days means. I’m sure this is going to be a fresh take and Josh and Stephanie are incredible. They’re going to make it great. There’s still a demand for it — people are always asking if I’d go back and do more. Hats off to them. I think it’s a good idea.”

Crawford has been very vocal about being open to appearing on the reboot if given the opportunity. But would he play an older version of Nate, or a new character entirely?

“I’d play a dad now, I guess!” he jokes before laughing. “No, I have no idea. I just love Josh and Stephanie and if they wanted me to come and do anything it would be hard to say no. I’m always grateful for the opportunity they gave me and that whole experience — it was all of my 20s, it was like my college, living in New York for that time. I’ll always have fond memories of it.”

Related content: