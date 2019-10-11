What to Watch this Weekend: Breaking Bad rides again with El Camino, Succession wraps season 2

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Six years after Breaking Bad ended its celebrated five-season run, El Camino revs up the franchise for another adventure, this one featuring Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the run from justice. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, this two-hour movie serves as a sequel of sorts to AMC’s legendary, Emmy-grabbing meth drama series, which ended in 2013 with Jesse driving Todd’s El Camino the hell out of that neo-Nazi compound to freedom while Walt succumbed to wounds suffered in his automated shootout. Details on the filmed-in-secret project are scant, but Paul would like you to know this: “If you trust in Vince, you’re gonna really love this movie. What he did with Breaking Bad was pretty pitch-perfect, and you just follow him into this next chapter. It’s not trying to be anything that it’s not. It’s just a genuine, honest next chapter — and it’s a beautiful one.” Here’s to a very Bad journey. —Dan Snierson
Charmed
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
Charmed returns for season 2 and within the first ten minutes hits the reset button on the Charmed Ones. Macy, Madeleine, and Maggie encounter a new hooded assassin, who brings them into a plot that threatens the very existence of magic and their lives as they know them. Not to mention, what the new foe could mean for Harry…. —Maureen Lee Lenker
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Logo
Series Network Debut
Slag? Gobshite? Tuppence? These words might mean nothing to Americans right now, but, thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, they’re poised to enter the queer vocabulary just like shantay, goop, and hunty before them. For the first time in its 10-year herstory, the Emmy-winning franchise death-drops across the Atlantic for its British debut, and the crop of queens vying for the title are as extra as their names (Sum Ting Wong! Baga Chipz! Cheryl Hole!). While the season 1 premiere (episodes are available to stream eight days prior to their Logo airing on WOW Presents Plus) is high on celebrity (hello, flirty guest judge Andrew Garfield) and camp (and follows a similar format to its U.S. counterpart), Drag Race UK feels like a remarkably refreshing step in the right direction for the veteran franchise, marrying American swag with a splash of signature British comedy (nothing can top the first mini-challenge that sees the queens posing for photos with their own severed heads — cue oral sex jokes) for a competition that’s poised to snatch wigs from Washington to Wales. —Joey Nolfi
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Little Monsters (movie) — Hulu
Fractured (movie) — Netflix
The Great British Baking Show — Netflix
Insatiable (season premiere) — Netflix
9 a.m.
Blue’s Clues (series debut) — Nickelodeon
Titans — DC Universe
4 p.m.
The Birch (series debut) — Facebook Watch
7 p.m.
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (series debut) — Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
American Housewife — ABC
The Blacklist — NBC
9 p.m.
Dynasty (season premiere) — The CW
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (series debut) — Disney Channel
Ghost Nation (series debut) — Travel
SATURDAY
The College Admissions Scandal
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Even as the real-life college admission scandal continues to unfold, the first dramatization of the events has arrived (with at least one more on the way). Penelope Ann Miller (Riverdale) and Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery) star in Lifetime’s very Lifetime-y adaptation as “Caroline” and “Bethany,” two wealthy mothers who are drawn into a scheme to secure their kids spots at prestigious colleges. And, well, you know the rest. While the names of high-profile defendants Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman won’t be invoked, such outrageous-but-true details as fake athletic photos, incriminating phone calls, and falsified test scores will be. As Huffman herself aptly put it, “Ruh ro!” —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Austin City Limits (Maggie Rogers) — PBS
8 p.m.
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (90-min. series finale) — Discovery Family Channel
9 p.m.
The Banana Splits Movie — Syfy
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (David Harbour/Camila Cabello) — NBC
SUNDAY
Succession
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Season Finale
It’s time for a “blood sacrifice.” The Roys are officially feeling the heat with the cruise scandal coming ashore and Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) running for the hills. Will Shiv (Sarah Snook) finally take her promised seat as CEO? Will Logan (Brian Cox) throw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) under the bus? Will Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) live happily ever after? These are just a few of the questions we hope are answered in rich fashion. —Derek Lawrence
Ballers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on HBO
Series Finale
Someone check on Elizabeth Warren! The game is about to be over for Ballers, which wraps up its blingtastic five-season run on Sunday. What is left for us to find out? Does it really matter? If you’ve made it this far then you know you’re going to watch to see how many scenes Dwayne Johnson can film from his car. —Derek Lawrence
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Batwoman — The CW
Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC
9 p.m.
The Affair — Showtime
Supergirl — The CW
10 p.m.
Inside the Actor’s Studio (season premiere: Henry Winkler) — Ovation
Why We Hate (series debut) — Discovery
The Righteous Gemstones (season finale) — HBO
