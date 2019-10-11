What to Watch this Weekend: Breaking Bad rides again with El Camino, Succession wraps season 2

Image zoom

FRIDAY

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Six years after Breaking Bad ended its celebrated five-season run, El Camino revs up the franchise for another adventure, this one featuring Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the run from justice. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, this two-hour movie serves as a sequel of sorts to AMC’s legendary, Emmy-grabbing meth drama series, which ended in 2013 with Jesse driving Todd’s El Camino the hell out of that neo-Nazi compound to freedom while Walt succumbed to wounds suffered in his automated shootout. Details on the filmed-in-secret project are scant, but Paul would like you to know this: “If you trust in Vince, you’re gonna really love this movie. What he did with Breaking Bad was pretty pitch-perfect, and you just follow him into this next chapter. It’s not trying to be anything that it’s not. It’s just a genuine, honest next chapter — and it’s a beautiful one.” Here’s to a very Bad journey. —Dan Snierson

Charmed

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Charmed returns for season 2 and within the first ten minutes hits the reset button on the Charmed Ones. Macy, Madeleine, and Maggie encounter a new hooded assassin, who brings them into a plot that threatens the very existence of magic and their lives as they know them. Not to mention, what the new foe could mean for Harry…. —Maureen Lee Lenker

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Logo

Series Network Debut

Slag? Gobshite? Tuppence? These words might mean nothing to Americans right now, but, thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, they’re poised to enter the queer vocabulary just like shantay, goop, and hunty before them. For the first time in its 10-year herstory, the Emmy-winning franchise death-drops across the Atlantic for its British debut, and the crop of queens vying for the title are as extra as their names (Sum Ting Wong! Baga Chipz! Cheryl Hole!). While the season 1 premiere (episodes are available to stream eight days prior to their Logo airing on WOW Presents Plus) is high on celebrity (hello, flirty guest judge Andrew Garfield) and camp (and follows a similar format to its U.S. counterpart), Drag Race UK feels like a remarkably refreshing step in the right direction for the veteran franchise, marrying American swag with a splash of signature British comedy (nothing can top the first mini-challenge that sees the queens posing for photos with their own severed heads — cue oral sex jokes) for a competition that’s poised to snatch wigs from Washington to Wales. —Joey Nolfi

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Little Monsters (movie) — Hulu

Fractured (movie) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show — Netflix

Insatiable (season premiere) — Netflix

9 a.m.

Blue’s Clues (series debut) — Nickelodeon

Titans — DC Universe

4 p.m.

The Birch (series debut) — Facebook Watch

7 p.m.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Blacklist — NBC

9 p.m.

Dynasty (season premiere) — The CW

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (series debut) — Disney Channel

Ghost Nation (series debut) — Travel

SATURDAY

The College Admissions Scandal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Even as the real-life college admission scandal continues to unfold, the first dramatization of the events has arrived (with at least one more on the way). Penelope Ann Miller (Riverdale) and Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery) star in Lifetime’s very Lifetime-y adaptation as “Caroline” and “Bethany,” two wealthy mothers who are drawn into a scheme to secure their kids spots at prestigious colleges. And, well, you know the rest. While the names of high-profile defendants Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman won’t be invoked, such outrageous-but-true details as fake athletic photos, incriminating phone calls, and falsified test scores will be. As Huffman herself aptly put it, “Ruh ro!” —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Austin City Limits (Maggie Rogers) — PBS

8 p.m.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (90-min. series finale) — Discovery Family Channel

9 p.m.

The Banana Splits Movie — Syfy

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (David Harbour/Camila Cabello) — NBC

SUNDAY

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

It’s time for a “blood sacrifice.” The Roys are officially feeling the heat with the cruise scandal coming ashore and Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) running for the hills. Will Shiv (Sarah Snook) finally take her promised seat as CEO? Will Logan (Brian Cox) throw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) under the bus? Will Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) live happily ever after? These are just a few of the questions we hope are answered in rich fashion. —Derek Lawrence

Ballers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on HBO

Series Finale

Someone check on Elizabeth Warren! The game is about to be over for Ballers, which wraps up its blingtastic five-season run on Sunday. What is left for us to find out? Does it really matter? If you’ve made it this far then you know you’re going to watch to see how many scenes Dwayne Johnson can film from his car. —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Batwoman — The CW

Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC

9 p.m.

The Affair — Showtime

Supergirl — The CW

10 p.m.

Inside the Actor’s Studio (season premiere: Henry Winkler) — Ovation

Why We Hate (series debut) — Discovery

The Righteous Gemstones (season finale) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change