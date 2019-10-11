Watch Jason Momoa refuse to sign Selma's breast on The Simpsons

Man of strength and sea Jason Momoa pops up on the next episode of The Simpsons, and he may face his toughest challenge yet: spurning the advances of Patty and Selma. Marge’s twin sisters become a little too taken with the Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman star when he appears at the San Castellaneta festival (a nod to Homer voice actor Dan Castellaneta).
In this first-look at the episode of the animated Fox comedy, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m., Momoa appears at the festival to share the legend of a martyred saint who met a most gruesome death and is now honored through spumoni. First, though, he is going to be asked to sign the left breast of Selma, a request he emphatically denies. For now.
The episode also features the voice talents of Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who plays a lawyer entering the orbit of Fat Tony. The Simpsons‘ 31st season, which is not a typo, kicked off last month.
