As leaders of the Whisperers, Alpha and Beta form a deadly duo on The Walking Dead. She is the brains. He is the brawn. But how did the two meet and become the force they are today — commanding an army of lunatics in zombie masks who then, in turn, command an even bigger army of actual zombies? We will get our answer on the next episode of The Walking Dead, airing Sunday night on AMC.

But you don’t have to wait until then to see the circumstances surrounding their initial contact and the moment they first laid eyes on each other. That’s because we have the exclusive first few minutes of the episode, which you can watch right here and right now.

The flashback scene occurs seven years ago, and shows Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) blending in with a pack of walkers‚ that is until Lydia sees a poor woman having her face eaten off, causing the youngster to scream and the zombies to take notice. The pair finally escape the attack by ducking into what appears to be an abandoned medical facility of some sort, only it’s not entirely abandoned.

Watch as Alpha first meets her Beta (Ryan Hurst), and then tune in Sunday to see how the rest plays out in the episode directed by Greg Nicotero, as more pieces are added to the puzzle of how a group of survivors began wearing zombie masks over their faces.

