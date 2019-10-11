Jimmy Fallon didn’t learn his lesson the first time he brought the Hot Ones challenge to The Tonight Show and decided another go was worth suffering through Da Bomb, what he calls “da worst” hot sauce ever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Fallon for this latest round with Hot Ones YouTube host Sean Evans. For his web series, Evans conducts interviews with celebrity guests while they each eat progressively spicier hot wings. He brought the same concept to a chat with Fallon and Chopra, whose husband Nick Jonas already appeared on Evans’ YouTube series. So, she knew what to expect but never experienced the true torture of tasting hot sauce that’s “more than 400 times hotter than a jalapeño.”

The last time this happened, Fallon and fellow sufferer of the sauce Selena Gomez could barely get through some of the questions they were asked while eating the burning hot wings. The same thing happened here. Fallon paced around the stage, Chopra had tears in her eyes, and by the end of the it all, Fallon could only muster this to say: “Hot damn.”

