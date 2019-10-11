Mandy Moore drama based on her teen Popstar years in works at ABC

Now that she has made her comeback to releasing music, it seems Mandy Moore is embracing her popstar roots on a whole new level.

ABC has bought a pilot from the This Is Us star titled 90’s Popstar. She will be an executive producer alongside This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Amanda Lasher, most recently the showrunner of The Bold Type.

Inspired by Moore’s early career as the singer of hits including “Candy,” the drama will follow a small town Florida family as their daughter goes from regular teen to worldwide superstar almost overnight.

The put pilot is set to be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), who will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

There is no word yet whether Moore plans to star as she is still currently a series regular in the Emmy-nominated role of Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us.

