Hear Kelly Clarkson 'Roar' with this new Katy Perry cover song

The Kellyoke machine keeps churning.

Kelly Clarkson roars onto the stage of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Friday episode with a rendition of Katy Perry‘s “Roar.” It’s the latest in a string of Kellyoke segments

Add this one to her Kellyoke library, which already includes her performances of bops by One Direction, Eve, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Joan Jett, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, and Lady Gaga. At this point, NBC would do well to release an album.

While Ellen DeGeneres is busy dancing onto her own talk show, Clarkson is inadvertently proving why her vocals make everyone else’s songs sound a little bit better.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. (Check your local listings.)

Related content: