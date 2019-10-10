What to Watch on Thursday: Supernatural welcomes you to the end with final season premiere

Image zoom

Supernatural

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Sam, Dean, and Castiel are surrounded by zombies. That’s how Supernatural ended its fourteenth season, and it’s how it will launch its final season. After pissing off Chuck, the boys have to face the end of the world, and it starts with a zombie apocalypse. But that’s only the beginning of the end. “We have 20 hours to finish this thing,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb tells EW. “We want to give all of our characters a good ending.” Hopefully that doesn’t apply to the zombies. —Samantha Highfill

Grey’s Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is hosting a Charmed reunion as Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano guest-star as, you guessed it, siblings! The former Haliwell sisters visit Pac North — where Richard Webber and Alex Karev currently work — when their third sister falls into a construction site. If only they could save her with the Power of Three. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC

NFL: Giants @ Patriots — Fox

Young Sheldon — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC

Legacies (season premiere) — The CW

A Million Little Things (Cast from the Past Week: Jerry Ferrara) — ABC

Mom — CBS



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Sunnyside — NBC

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Temptation Island (season premiere) — USA

Streaming

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

Mr. Mom — Vudu

*times are ET and subject to change