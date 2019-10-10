What to Watch on Thursday: Supernatural welcomes you to the end with final season premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Supernatural
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
Sam, Dean, and Castiel are surrounded by zombies. That’s how Supernatural ended its fourteenth season, and it’s how it will launch its final season. After pissing off Chuck, the boys have to face the end of the world, and it starts with a zombie apocalypse. But that’s only the beginning of the end. “We have 20 hours to finish this thing,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb tells EW. “We want to give all of our characters a good ending.” Hopefully that doesn’t apply to the zombies. —Samantha Highfill
Grey’s Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Grey’s Anatomy is hosting a Charmed reunion as Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano guest-star as, you guessed it, siblings! The former Haliwell sisters visit Pac North — where Richard Webber and Alex Karev currently work — when their third sister falls into a construction site. If only they could save her with the Power of Three. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Superstore — NBC
NFL: Giants @ Patriots — Fox
Young Sheldon — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
The Good Place — NBC
Legacies (season premiere) — The CW
A Million Little Things (Cast from the Past Week: Jerry Ferrara) — ABC
Mom — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Sunnyside — NBC
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
Temptation Island (season premiere) — USA
Streaming
Why Women Kill — CBS All Access
Mr. Mom — Vudu
