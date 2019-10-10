Supernatural final season trailer features Chuck, Adam, and… Samifer?

Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

“I can see it now… Supernatural: The End. And the cover is just a gravestone that says ‘Winchester.'” That’s Chuck’s ending to Supernatural, at least according to the latest trailer created by the show’s post-production team. And boy is it filled with familiar faces.

The new trailer for Supernatural‘s 15th and final season features a number of returns, from Chuck himself to the Mark of Cain to long-lost Winchester brother Adam — and maybe another Adam? — and, from the looks of it, Samifer. That white suit is hard to miss!

The trailer also features what looks like either an alternate world Dean (or just a Dean who’s been in the desert for a while). But when it comes to the Dean we know and love, not only do we hear him begging Sam to “please” do something, but he refuses to give Chuck the ending he wants. “That’s Chuck’s ending?” Dean says in the trailer. “No. After everything that he has put us through, I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let some glorified fanboy get the last word.”

But as Chuck says at the end of the trailer: “I can do anything. I’m a writer. Fans are gonna love it.”

The trailer also features a first look at Christian Kane on the show and so, so much more. Check out a couple key moments from the trailer below, and watch it in full above.

Image zoom The CW

Image zoom The CW

Image zoom The CW

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: