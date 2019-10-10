Contestant on The Price Is Right breaks attendance record

The Price Is Right type TV Show Network CBS Genre Game Show

How does this guy find the time?

On Thursday’s installment of The Price is Right on CBS, uber-fan Rosendo Alvarez of Los Angeles broke the audience attendance record by coming on down to the show for his 180th time.

Fortunately, it was not a waste of his time: Alvarez’ name was called (naturally!) and he got to participate in the Pushover game, in which the contestant are presented with a row of nine numbered blocks. The goal is to figure out the price of a corresponding prize — in order!

So how did Alvarez do? Oh, just $35,000 in cash and prizes and a BRAND NEW CAR!

Not a bad way to celebrate the game show’s milestone. Thursday marked the show’s 9,000 episode. As for Alvarez? He attended his first taping of The Price is Right — hosted by Bob Barker — in 1994.

The Price is Right airs weekdays on CBS.

