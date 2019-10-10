Contestant on The Price Is Right breaks attendance record

How does this guy find the time?
On Thursday’s installment of The Price is Right on CBS, uber-fan Rosendo Alvarez of Los Angeles broke the audience attendance record by coming on down to the show for his 180th time.
Fortunately, it was not a waste of his time: Alvarez’ name was called (naturally!) and he got to participate in the Pushover game, in which the contestant are presented with a row of nine numbered blocks. The goal is to figure out the price of a corresponding prize — in order!
So how did Alvarez do? Oh, just $35,000 in cash and prizes and a BRAND NEW CAR!
Not a bad way to celebrate the game show’s milestone. Thursday marked the show’s 9,000 episode. As for Alvarez? He attended his first taping of The Price is Right — hosted by Bob Barker — in 1994.
The Price is Right airs weekdays on CBS.
