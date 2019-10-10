Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul clash over bloody murder in gripping Truth Be Told trailer

Truth Be Told (TV series) type TV Show Network Apple TV+ Genre Drama,

Crime

In the immortal words of Oprah: So, what is the truth?

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, and Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan aim to find out in the first official preview of their new Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, the first trailer for which outlines an intense inquiry into the real story behind a grisly murder.

Spencer (who also executive-produced the project with fellow Apple TV+ star Reese Witherspoon) leads the series as a famous podcaster, Poppy Parnell, who launches a reinvestigation of the murder case that made her a journalistic star 18 years prior. Her inquiry ultimately brings her face-to-face with Warren Cave (Paul), the man she perhaps mistakenly helped put in jail for a crime he may or may not have committed.

“I am for truth, no matter who tells it,” Spencer says in the preview, which sees her verbally sparring with Paul’s hardened convict, who promises “the people will get their show” as she plots redemption.

The Good Wife producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the program, adapting the script herself from Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel Are You Sleeping.

“It’s a crime drama centered on the ripple effect in families when they’re touched by crime,” Spellman previously told EW of the project, while Spencer added: “My character has to examine if she helped put an innocent boy in prison. We’re exploring the consequences when the pursuit of justice is on a public stage.”

Sharp Objects‘ Elizabeth Perkins, Tracie Thoms, Michael Beach, Haneefah Wood, and This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones round out the show’s supporting cast.

Truth Be Told premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Apple TV+, Apple’s new subscription streaming service set to launch on Nov. 1. Watch the series’ first trailer above.

Related content: