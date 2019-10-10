Legacies boss on what's next for Hope, Sebastian's arrival, and Freya's visit

Fall TV Legacies type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

This article contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of Legacies, “I’ll Never Give Up Hope.”

In the Legacies season 2 premiere, viewers got a glimpse at what Mystic Falls is like without Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell): Raf (Peyton Alex Smith) is stuck in werewolf form. Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is spending the summer with her mom in Europe. Alaric (Matt Davis) is unemployed and still trying to figure out what happened to Malivore. MG (Quincy Fouse) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) are barbecuing. And Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) are… kissing!

But the end of the premiere saw the return of Hope (and a very large monster), which raises the question: What now? EW spoke with Legacies showrunner Julie Plec about what’s coming this season.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Hope’s back! But we see that Dorian [Demetrius Bridges] doesn’t recognize her, so where do we go from here?

JULIE PLEC: She is back, and she is still quote-unquote erased from everyone’s consciousness, so when anybody meets her it’s like she’s a stranger to them. So some of the fun we’ll have over the next couple episodes is what happens when she does come face to face with each of these people individually. Does anybody have a lingering feeling that they might know her? Do they have suspicions? Are they completely oblivious? It kind of runs the gamut.

Now that we know Malivore isn’t dead, what is his role in season 2?

The role of Malivore is similar to season 1, only the mystery of what it is he wants now is something that will be revealed over the first few episodes: Why is he still coming at them? What is he trying to achieve?

Clarke [Nick Fink] had that speech about not being the villain, but then kind of seemed to become the villain at the end of the episode? Is he the bad guy now?

He’s a villainous presence, in that he’s made a big declaration and we don’t really know right away if he was successful in getting furloughed out of Malivore or not.

What can you tell us about the monster that came after Hope at the end of the episode?

All I can tell you is that Hope self-diagnoses it as a troll. Without any actual information she takes a wild guess, and we’ll see if she’s right or not.

In that moment, Hope had just seen Landon and Josie kissing. Are we setting up a full-on love triangle? It’s a bit complicated.

It’s a relationship triangle. It’s two people who came together filling voids that they may or may not even know that they have, and ultimately coming in the way of what, at least we feel like, was an epic love. And yet they don’t know that and they are having this really incredible, rich connection to each other, so there’s a sadness to it because somebody on one end of it is going to end up unhappy when all is said and done. It makes for some good drama.

Speaking of relationships, Sebastian [Thomas Doherty] joins the fun next week. How is he going to shake up dynamics?

He comes into our world at a time when Lizzie is feeling really good about herself and really open to and ready for anything, so when a tall, hot drink of water walks into her life oozing mystery and sensuality and danger, it’s something that is going to really impact her in the long run.

Is this lady cop we met briefly at the bar going to play into the season?

Yes, her name is Sheriff Mac, which is an homage to Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Forbes, so we wouldn’t have given her a special name if there was no plan to use her.

Is the identity of the hooded figure at the end of the hour a secret that’s going to play out over the season?

It’s a mystery that plays out for a good stretch that has a pretty great reveal attached to it, right about the time for the midseason cliffhanger.

Raf has been a wolf for a while. Will there be any lingering effects once he’s human again?

It definitely leaves a mark on him. He’s basically been in a primal state for a couple months, so he’s not going to be able to bounce back so easily, and for someone who has already struggled, it escalates his feeling of unsettled angst.

The episode 2 description says Ric is back at Mystic Falls High. Is he teaching history again?

Spoiler alert: We will learn at the top of episode 2 that he’s the new principal.

He’s moving up! How is he feeling about it all? Obviously he loves teaching, but I’m sure he’d rather be at the Salvatore School.

Yeah he’s been booted out of his nest, so for him, returning to a role where he can at least have an impact on the protection and the education of children is important. And this allows him to stay close to home, keep an eye on his daughters, and make sure that the town is safe alongside the students at his school.

We know Freya [Riley Voelkel] will make an appearance this season. What can you say about the situation around her visit?

It’s not Hope who goes to New Orleans and brings Freya back to town. It is actually somebody else who tracks her down because this person has a lot of questions about the existence of a person named Hope who nobody seems to remember and yet is in all the photographs lining the walls of Rousseau’s.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

