Supernatural is embarking on its final season, and the Winchester boys have made sure their bond will last long past the final episode.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who married his long-time love Hilarie Burton, on October 5, shared a photo that revealed he and his former Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles — who performed the ceremony with his Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus — and Jared Padalecki all got matching tattoos. As Morgan put it, “Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life…. @jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly.”

Of course, Morgan knows Ackles and Padalecki best from playing their father, John Winchester, on the hit CW series. Morgan was in the show’s first two seasons before returning in season 14 for an emotional 300th episode.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

