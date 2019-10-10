There’s no shortage of mysteries in the final season of How to Get Away With Murder, but one of the biggest questions remains what happened to Laurel (Karla Souza)? Was she kidnapped? Or did she play a hand in it all?

Thursday’s episode, the third of the season, promises to shed some light on the case. Last week, Frank (Charlie Weber) discovered that Laurel (or someone using her identity) accessed her safe deposit box at the bank and emptied its contents. In an exclusive clip from the episode, we see Frank sharing new evidence with Oliver (Conrad Ricamora).

Naturally, Oliver is not thrilled to be sworn to secrecy on yet another thing. Poor guy wasn’t even an original member of the Keating Five, and he has to keep everyone’s secrets! But he relents, and we see Frank’s big news: He checked the security camera footage from outside the bank, and a woman who looks a lot like Laurel was seen exiting the building on the night in question.

So, it certainly seems that Laurel faked her own disappearance — or if not, someone is at least going to great lengths to make it look like she did. Whatever the truth, it seems Frank isn’t going to stop until he uncovers it. “He’s just going to go forward with all the stuff he’s got to get done,” Weber previously told EW of Frank’s journey this season. “There’s been an acceptance of what he’s best at.”

Watch the clip above for more. How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

