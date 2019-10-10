Drew Barrymore lands daytime talk show with CBS

Drew Barrymore has joined the ranks of Kelly Clarkson and RuPaul as the latest celebrity to translate Hollywood fame into a new daytime talk show.

The 44-year-old actress and producer will headline a syndicated talk show for CBS Television Distribution, with the series eyeing a fall 2020 launch.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore, who’s producing the show alongside Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, said of the program in a press release. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Added CBS President of Television Stations Peter Dunn: “We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years.”

In addition to producing projects across her 40-year career as an entertainer, the former child star achieved on-screen success well into adulthood at the center of movies like The Wedding Singer, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, and across three seasons of her Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet. In 2009, she won a Golden Globe for portraying Edith Bouvier Beale in HBO’s biopic Grey Gardens, a role that also scored her an Emmy nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

A title and premiere date for Barrymore’s new talk show have yet to be announced.

