Jesse (Danny McBride) will be praying for forgiveness in The Righteous Gemstones finale.

In the penultimate episode of the HBO comedy’s freshman season, Jesse finally revealed to his wife the drug-infused actions of him and his friends that led to all of the recent troubles for the Gemstone family. The result of the confession was Amber (Cassidy Freeman) shooting him in the ass. Now, in an exclusive clip from the finale, Jesse limps into his house, hoping to talk to her alone, only to stumble upon all of the betrayed wives, including Mandy (Mary Hollis Inboden), whose husband Chad (James DuMont) was shown sleeping with a prostitute in the infamous recording.

“Mandy, are you doing something different with your hair?” says Jesse, trying to cut the tension, but instead making Mandy cry even harder.

“The sort of betrayal that Amber has felt is going to be something very hard to combat for Jesse,” McBride tells EW of the finale. “He thought that the courage took coming clean, but I think the real courage is going to be in trying to get forgiveness at the end of the day.”

The Righteous Gemstones, which also stars John Goodman and Adam DeVine, airs Sunday at 10:10 p.m. ET on HBO.

