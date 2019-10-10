Watch Aaron Paul recap Breaking Bad in under 3 minutes

If you don’t know, now you know.

Breaking Bad fans might have forgotten some details since the acclaimed TV series went off the air in 2013. So ahead of the upcoming release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, star Aaron Paul is going to catch all of us up. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor, who played underachiever Jesse Pinkman, summarized the AMC drama in an impressive two-and-a-half minutes.

As we all know, the going gets rough right out the bat for Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

“There’s this chemistry teacher named Walt who gets cancer, his wife Skyler is pregnant, and his son, Walt Jr., really loves breakfast,” Paul explained. “Then Walt starts cooking meth to pay for his medical bills, with the help of his former student, Jesse — that’s me.”

He then proceeded to throw out references to some of the show’s craziest moments that sound too ridiculous to be true — if it weren’t for the fact that Breaking Bad is one of the most critically beloved series of all time and made its madness work.

Some of Paul’s highlights: Walt getting naked in a grocery store, Jesse falling in love with Jessica Jones (a.k.a Krysten Ritter), Saul Goodman (played by Bob Odenkirk), a “scary chicken man named Gus,” Neo-Nazis, and of course, the El Camino that lends its name to the upcoming movie.

Although a lot went down throughout the series, Paul highlighted two themes: his frequent use of the word “bitch” (“I say ‘bitch!’ a lot”) and his use of science to commit murders (with Walt’s help, of course). “Did I mention Walt’s son loves breakfast?” he added.

A full-length trailer for El Camino was released last month, featuring Paul and a mystery character. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the film will land on streaming Oct. 11, the same day it will hit theaters for a short run. According to the official logline, “Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

