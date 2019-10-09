What to Watch on Wednesday: Riverdale premiere honors Luke Perry, The CW's Nancy Drew debuts

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Riverdale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
It’s the Fourth of July in Riverdale, but the festivities come to a halt when Archie discovers that his father, Fred Andrews (played by the late Luke Perry), has died. The premiere quickly morphs into an emotional tribute as the town and all of its inhabitants come together to rally around Archie and pay their respects to both the character of Fred and the actor who played him. —Samantha Highfill
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Three down — bye, Egg (Johnny Weir), Ice Cream (Tyler “Ninja” Blevins), and Panda (Laila Ali) — and tonight another celebrity will be unveiled. The Fox, The Penguin, The Eagle, and The Flower all perform, and odds are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, or Nicole Scherzinger will think penguin is Danny DeVito. Yes, because it would be that obvious. —Gerrad Hall
Nancy Drew
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
Series Debut
This dark, sexy version of the teen sleuth may have fans of the original books clutching their magnifying glasses in shock. “It’s the first time that we’re seeing Nancy as this complicated and flawed,” star Kennedy McMann explains of her titular red-haired detective character. “In the original books, she’s very prim and proper. She’s perfect. In our version, she’s growing up and making a lot of mistakes.” The series begins after Nancy’s mother dies and her college plans subsequently go up in smoke as she stays behind in her small town, swearing off her passion for investigating. But when a murder rocks Horseshoe Bay, she quickly discovers that the legend of a beauty queen haunting the town is more than just a story. “The ghosts on this show are very real — and scary!” McMann says. “Nancy’s a skeptic, but as these supernatural things crop up, it’s piercing holes in her perception of the world.” —Sydney Bucksbaum
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Isle of Chimps (documentary) — Smithsonian
Chicago Med — NBC
The Goldbergs (Cast from the Past Week: Cheers) — ABC
Survivor — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Schooled (with Boyz II Men) — ABC
9 p.m.
The Challenge — MTV
Chicago Fire — NBC
Modern Family — ABC
The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo
SEAL Team — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents (Cast from the Past Week: Adam Brody) — ABC
10 p.m.
American Horror Story: 1984 — FX
Chicago P.D. — NBC
Stumptown — ABC
10:30 p.m.
Crank Yankers — Comedy Central
Streaming
Rhythm + Flow: The Auditions (series debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
