What to Watch on Wednesday: Riverdale premiere honors Luke Perry, The CW's Nancy Drew debuts

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

It’s the Fourth of July in Riverdale, but the festivities come to a halt when Archie discovers that his father, Fred Andrews (played by the late Luke Perry), has died. The premiere quickly morphs into an emotional tribute as the town and all of its inhabitants come together to rally around Archie and pay their respects to both the character of Fred and the actor who played him. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Three down — bye, Egg (Johnny Weir), Ice Cream (Tyler “Ninja” Blevins), and Panda (Laila Ali) — and tonight another celebrity will be unveiled. The Fox, The Penguin, The Eagle, and The Flower all perform, and odds are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, or Nicole Scherzinger will think penguin is Danny DeVito. Yes, because it would be that obvious. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Nancy Drew

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

This dark, sexy version of the teen sleuth may have fans of the original books clutching their magnifying glasses in shock. “It’s the first time that we’re seeing Nancy as this complicated and flawed,” star Kennedy McMann explains of her titular red-haired detective character. “In the original books, she’s very prim and proper. She’s perfect. In our version, she’s growing up and making a lot of mistakes.” The series begins after Nancy’s mother dies and her college plans subsequently go up in smoke as she stays behind in her small town, swearing off her passion for investigating. But when a murder rocks Horseshoe Bay, she quickly discovers that the legend of a beauty queen haunting the town is more than just a story. “The ghosts on this show are very real — and scary!” McMann says. “Nancy’s a skeptic, but as these supernatural things crop up, it’s piercing holes in her perception of the world.” —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Isle of Chimps (documentary) — Smithsonian

Chicago Med — NBC

The Goldbergs (Cast from the Past Week: Cheers) — ABC

Survivor — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Schooled (with Boyz II Men) — ABC

9 p.m.

The Challenge — MTV

Chicago Fire — NBC

Modern Family — ABC

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

SEAL Team — CBS



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents (Cast from the Past Week: Adam Brody) — ABC

10 p.m.

American Horror Story: 1984 — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Stumptown — ABC

10:30 p.m.

Crank Yankers — Comedy Central

Streaming

Rhythm + Flow: The Auditions (series debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change