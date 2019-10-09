Watch the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival's first episode online

The Midnight Society is officially accepting new members.

As an early October treat, Nickelodeon released the first episode of its Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival online for free, just days before the show is set to premiere.

Told across three hourlong installments, this new update of the original kid horror anthology sees The Midnight Society, a group of teens telling spooky stories around a campfire in the woods, share a tale about the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster Mr. Tophat. Then the story comes to life and the real scares begin.

In the group this time around are Gavin (Sam Ashe Arnold), Akiko (Miya Cech), Louise (Tamara Smart), Graham (Jeremy Taylor), and Rachel (Lyliana Wray).

Episode 1 will air on Nickelodeon this Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, while episode 2 airs on Oct. 18 and episode 3 airs on Oct. 25.

“Are You Afraid of The Dark? was my introduction to the horror genre and made me a fan for life,” series writer BenDavid Grabinski previously told EW. “I hope we’re lucky enough to have our series do the same. It’s going to be a fun and scary ride, and I’m honored to introduce the Midnight Society to a whole new generation of kids.”

Watch the first episode now.

Related content: