Eagle revealed! The Masked Singer uncovers latest celebrity contestant

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Masked Singer.

The bird is flying back to its nest.

The Eagle was sent home on The Masked Singer, after taking the stage along with Flower, Fox, and Penguin. Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong were back for another week of guessing identities, with host Nick Cannon introducing each contestant.

The Flower performed first (singing “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton), followed by the Eagle (“I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf), the Penguin (“The Middle” by Maren Morris and Zedd), and the Fox (“This Love” by Maroon 5).

In the first match-up, the Flower beat out the Eagle in the voters’ eyes, leading the latter to claw it out in the smackdown. The audience also chose the Fox over the Penguin, sending the latter into a singing battle against the Eagle.

For the battle, the Eagle rocked out to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'” But in the end, the Flower put the petal to the metal and was unstoppable with their rendition of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” defeating the Eagle.

Cannon then unmasked our avian friend, who was revealed to be Dr. Drew Pinsky, the celebrity doctor known for appearing on shows like Teen Mom and Celebrity Rehab.

Pinsky admitted it was “very bizarre” to channel his inner rock star on stage, and then dinged Jeong for not knowing his identity.

“Ken, how about you used to fill in for me?” Pinsky quipped, as the comedian and doctor has appeared on Pinsky’s radio call-in show, Loveline.

Pinsky’s loss comes after three contestants have already been eliminated and revealed. Panda was Laila Ali, the Egg was Johnny Weir, and the Ice Cream was uncovered to be Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja.

