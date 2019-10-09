Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins on whether Castiel and Dean can mend their friendship on Supernatural

Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Chuck might have launched the end of the world in Supernatural‘s season 14 finale, but zombies won’t be the only problem facing the boys when season 15 begins. Because far before Chuck took a stand against the guys, Dean and Castiel’s friendship hit a rough patch. Reminder: Castiel didn’t tell Sam and Dean that he had worries about soulless Jack going to the dark side, so when Jack killed Mary in season 14, Dean blamed Castiel. The two then continued to disagree about the Jack of it all right up until the final moments of the season when Chuck killed Jack in front of them both (though we know Jack will still play a part in the final season).

But when season 15 picks up, Castiel and Dean will find themselves once again on the same team — though only momentarily. “Cas and Dean are putting aside their differences to fight off the impending zombie apocalypse,” Misha Collins says, before adding, “That tension is still really potent in their relationship and it’s something that we will deal with later in the season.” In other words, one zombie attack isn’t going to fix everything between them.

As Jensen Ackles puts it, “It begins to fester a little bit and it certainly drives a big wedge between the two characters in the beginning of the season. Whether that can be patched up and remedied, I don’t know, I haven’t seen much that suggests it would, so I think they’re going to have to be dealing with some tension there for a while.”

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

