Watch Kelly Clarkson nail Eve's 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' in her latest Kellyoke cover

Now she’s got her foot through the door and she ain’t goin’ nowhere. Kelly Clarkson just keeps nailing hit after hit on The Kelly Clarkson Show with her Kellyoke covers, and her latest is clearly no different.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Grammy-winning pop star’s talk show, Clarkson took on fellow daytime talk show host Eve‘s (The Talk) “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” with an impressive attitude. Clarkson’s fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani, who is also featured on the original track, will definitely be proud of her rock-infused rendition.

Clarkson typically kicks off each new episode of her high-energy talk show with a cover of popular songs from the past as well as contemporary hits, including Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and “Think” by Aretha Franklin, among others. And on Tuesday, she also covered Dua Lipa’s “Blow Your Mind,” which begs the question… will this week’s installment of covers all follow this same theme of collectively blowing our minds? Because that’s exactly what happens when she hits that final high note on this particular cover.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and watch Clarkson perform “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” above.

