Jenna Dewan will help singles find love through Flirty Dancing reality show

Now that actress Jenna Dewan has found new love with actor Steve Kazee, she’s helping other singles out by hosting a new Fox reality show titled Flirty Dancing.

The new series is part performance, part blind date, as the Step Up actress will watch on as one bachelor or bachelorette performs two complex, intimate dance routines, each with a different potential love interest. At the end of it all, they will choose which suitor they had a stronger connection with.

The show is adapted from a U.K. version in which two strangers are taught half a dance routine, meet for the first time on a lavish blind date, and then dance with each other without saying a word.

“While the singles may not all be professional dancers, the elevated choreography will tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other’s personality,” Fox explained in a release.

While Dewan is an accomplished actress on shows like The Resident, Supergirl, and the upcoming series Soundtrack, the former backup dancer for Janet Jackson has always found a way to keep dance a part of her career with projects like World of Dance, guest judging on So You Think You Can Dance, and now this.

Flirty Dancing will premier on Fox this winter.

