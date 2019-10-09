Watch the NBC peacock invade David Harbour's SNL dressing room in new promo

Fall TV Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

David Harbour has had to contend with some pretty strange things on a certain Netflix show, but nothing quite like a bird with “a lot of very powerful friends in the industry.”

In a new promo for his first Saturday Night Live hosting stint this weekend, Harbour discovers he has to share a dressing room with the NBC peacock (the bird, not the streaming service). Turning to cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang for help, the Stranger Things star finds they’re unable to do anything. Why? “He does whatever he wants. He’s our boss,” Bryant explains.

The pair advise Harbour to simply “make the best of it,” noting those aforementioned powerful friends, and leaving him to become acquainted with the fowl.

This promo, incidentally, is a pseudo-sequel to another NBC ad released last month. (Makes sense; peacocks probably don’t come cheap, after all.)

Harbour follows Woody Harrelson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in SNL‘s lineup of season 45 hosts, and will be joined by musical guest Camila Cabello. Check out the full promo above.

