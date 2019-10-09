Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon, more stars go on global eating tour in new Netflix food series

Why yes, who wouldn’t want to eat International delicacies with Chrissy Teigen and Kate McKinnon?

Netflix is inviting viewers to watch — not join, unfortunately — the two celebrities, as well as Seth Rogen and Lena Waithe, as they travel the world with chef David Chang in the new limited series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

In this four-parter, Chang joins the four stars in four different cities to experience the cuisine and the culture of that area. Chang mangias his way through Vancouver with Rogen at some of his favorite childhood eateries, before he hooks up with Teigen at her favorite vacation spot in Morocco and then ride camels through the desert. In Phnom Penh, Cambodia he joins McKinnon, enjoying the tropical fruits and noodles that help define the cuisine there. And in Los Angeles, Waithe takes Chang to her favorite neighborhood breakfast spot and then for crawfish in Hollywood, before he introduces Lena to one of his top L.A. restaurants.

Chang is the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. He’s also the star and creator of the popular Netflix series Ugly Delicious.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner launches globally Oct. 23 on Netflix.

