Chance the Rapper tortured with veggies for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Chance the Rapper really, really doesn’t like to eat vegetables. Like, really.

In addition to singing through some of his hits with James Corden for the latest Carpool Karaoke segment, the hip-hop and R&B star, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, was given the additional challenge of taste testing veggies. It was not pleasant.

“I definitely don’t like vegetables and I told people that before,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know that you knew that I secretly eat lettuce on my burgers.”

Taking a break from the music, which included renditions of “All Day Long” and “No Problem,” Corden blindfolded Bennett and fed him fresh greens. “Is this a d— in my hand you just gave me?” he exclaimed as Corden handed over a cucumber.

Bennett also talked about his relationship with former President Barack Obama and his “direct line” with Kanye West.

“Kanye is definitely the kind of dude that’ll be like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I gotta go to Milan right now. Let’s get on this jet’ and you gotta make a decision right there,” Bennett said. “Am I gonna follow Kanye to Milan or am I gonna go on this date that I have planned? And you’ll have a whole spiritual battle for a second like, ‘Oh, what’s more important?'”

The performer recently pushed back his upcoming tour for new album The Big Day to 2020 to help his wife with their newborn daughter Kensli. He also appears on the Netflix competition show Rhythm + Flow with Cardi B and T.I.

