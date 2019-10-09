American Gods season 3 drops first photo, adds Pose and Fifty Shades stars

American Gods type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Fantasy

The war continues.

American Gods season 3 already started filming this next chapter in the gods-vs-gods saga that will next take us to the snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. To mark the occasion, Starz released a first-look image of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) back together again, as well as some intriguing new casting additions.

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Eric Johnson, the man behind Jack Hyde, will play Chad Mulligan, Lakeside’s Chief of Police who “spends his days mediating disputes between townsfolk he’s known his whole life. This trademark low-key diplomacy works well for Chad until a local teenage girl goes missing, igniting a panic of paranoia and blame that threatens to tear Chad’s beloved town apart.”

Meanwhile, the cast of Pose can’t stop, won’t stop booking gigs. Dominique Jackson, a.k.a. the actress known for Elektra, joins the cast as Ms. World, an incarnation of Crispin Glover’s Mr. World.

Image zoom Starz

As the head of the New Gods, deities of modernity, Mr. World is constantly adapting with the times and taking on new forms. This season, “World is looking to control destiny with a mysterious new piece of technology that, if brought online, will have the power to dominate humanity’s attention. And in this modern age, attention is worship.”

Glover will still return to the show in season 3, which also includes Marilyn Manson as Viking rocker Johan Wengren, Blythe Danner as the goddess Demeter, and Herizen Guardiola as Yoruban goddess of love and fertility Oshun.

After Shadow learned that pretty big secret about Mr. Wednesday in season 2, season 3 sees Shadow trying to break away as his own man and settle down in Lakeside, where yet another dark secret awaits him as he’s guided by the Orishas, the gods of his black ancestors.

Charles “Chic” Eglee is the latest showrunner at the helm of this series, based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel about a war between the gods of classical mythology and the gods of the modern age.

Ashley Reyes takes the series regular role of Cordelia, whom Mr. Wednesday wrangles to his side to help with tech stuff, though she remains unaware of his divinity.

Emily Browning’s Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki’s Bilquis, Bruce Langley’s Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi’s Salim, Peter Stormare’s Czernobog, Demore Barnes’s Mr. Ibis, and Devery Jacobs’ Sam Black Crow also return this season.

Related content: