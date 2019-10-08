What to Watch on Tuesday: Kevin meets Cassie (cue more fan theories!) on This Is Us

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

New showrunner Eric Wallace wants to thank longtime viewers of The Flash in season 6. “This is the season of thrills and chills,” Wallace told reporters at a recent screening of the season 6 opener. “We’re not looking at this as season 6 of a show. We’re looking at it as season 1 of a show… We’re gonna try and not give them the exact same thing that they’ve gotten for five years.” Part of that means switching up the format and dividing the season into two halves: Graphic Novel #1, which is pre-“Crisis” and deals with the supervillain Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and Graphic Novel #2. “It’s a self-contained story. It’s only eight episodes,” says Wallace of the first batch of episodes. “By the time we get to 603, 604, we’re in cuckoo town, essentially. And I mean that in the best way because the story ends in 608 and it’s wrapped up.” He adds, “It’s given the season again a new fresh energy that I’m hoping is that reward to all of the people who have been watching for five seasons.” —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

The third episode of the season explores Randall’s second act in politics. “We’re going to bring back a fan favorite, Jae-Won, who’s Randall’s chief of staff, and dive into the work world with him for a really fun story,” shares This Is Us exec producer Isaac Aptaker. Meanwhile, Kate will meet her new neighbor, played by Timothy Omundson (in his return to TV after suffering a stroke in 2017), and you’ll see what happens when Kevin tries to help in-need uncle Nicky after that chair-through-a-window incident. “[It] turns out to be a pretty serious charge when it’s a government building,” notes Aptaker, “and a room full of people that you’ve thrown a chair at.” —Dan Snierson

Related content:

black-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

The Johnsons dive into the subtle and not-so-subtle nuances between “black feminism” and “white feminism” in the last episode of black-ish, titled “Feminisn’t.” In a post-Trump and post-2016 election world, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) becomes inspired and increasingly more passionate about feminist causes. She attends most of these events and protests with white friend Abby (guest star Nadia Quinn) and they seemingly form the perfect feminist duo. Or so Rainbow thought, until she discovers that daughter Diane (Marsai Martin) doesn’t identify as a feminist and thinks Rainbow’s recent attempts at #hashtag activism with Abby are seemingly out-of-touch. To combat this, Rainbow enlists her black friends from college (played by Girlfriends alums and guest stars Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones) to set the record straight on what “black feminism” looks like. —Clarkisha Kent

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Finding Your Roots (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

2019 Hip Hop Awards — BET

The Conners (Cast from the Past) — ABC

The Resident — Fox

The Voice (Blind Auditions, Part 6) — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess (Cast from the Past Week episode) — ABC

9 p.m.

Empire — Fox

mixed-ish — ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo



10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. — FX

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

New Amsterdam — NBC

Streaming

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (stand-up special) — Netflix

Sorry for Your Loss — Facebook Watch

*times are ET and subject to change